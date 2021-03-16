Undercover police officers could patrol nightclubs and bars across the country as part of plans to improved protection for women.

Boris Johnson chaired a Government’s Crime and Justice Taskforce on Monday as Downing Street confirmed it was taking “immediate steps” to improved security for women.

Among them is to roll-out across the country pilots of a programme where uniformed and plain clothes officers seek to actively identify predatory and suspicious offenders in the night time economy.

Dubbed ‘Project Vigilant’, the programme can involve officers attending areas around clubs and bars undercover, along with increased police patrols as people leave at closing time.

Downing Street also unveiled a Safer Streets fund – which provides neighbourhood measures such as better lighting and CCTV – to £45 million.

Ministers are also committed to working with police forces to prevent sexual violence, which the Prime Minister said could mean siting measures in parks and routes used by women on their walks home.

PM says he has full confidence in Scotland Yard chief Dick. (PA)

Mr Johnson said: “The horrific case of Sarah Everard has unleashed a wave of feeling about women not feeling safe at night. We must do everything we can to ensure our streets are safe.”

“Ultimately, we must drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to better protect and defend them.”

The meeting took place as demonstrators again took to the streets of central London to protest at the policing of a vigil for Ms Everard on Saturday.

There were a number of arrests after the police ordered the protesters to disperse, warning they were in breach of coronavirus regulations.

Mr Johnson acknowledged that the scenes – when a number of women were arrested – had been “distressing” but said the police had a “very, very difficult job” to do.

He said that Sir Thomas Winsor, chief inspector of constabulary, would be carrying out a review into the way the event was policed.

“I think people have got to have confidence in the police and Tom’s going to look at that,” he said.

The policing minister has defended Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick amid a storm of criticism over the force’s handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick has faced criticism over the force’s handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard. (PA)

Kit Malthouse called scenes from Saturday’s event “alarming” but did not back calls for Dame Cressida to resign, as he said he recognised the “very difficult position” facing the police during the pandemic.

In ugly scenes, officers clashed with crowds gathered on Clapham Common in south London to remember the 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat on March 3.

The Clapham Common vigil had originally been organised by the protest group Reclaim These Streets before it was forced to cancel after police said it would be in breach of coronavirus rules.

An organiser from the group said on Monday she did not want Dame Cressida to resign, but asked for the police chief to meet with them.

Anna Birley told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We are a movement of women seeking to support and empower other women, and as one of the most senior women in British policing history, we do not want to add to the pile-on.”