THE number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen again - and once more there have been no more coronavirus-related fatalities at either hospital.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said yesterday that it was now treating 39 suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients, down from 44 last Friday and from 242 at the peak of the pandemic on January 26.
It said six such patients were now in intensive care and a total of 2,062 Covid patients had been discharged since the pandemic started almost a year ago.
The news came as NHS England said that no more Covid patients had died at the trust for the sixth day in a row, with the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago remaining at 580.
Meanwhile, latest Public Health England has indicated that the number of Covid cases in the City of York Council area is stable.
It said the rolling seven-day rate in the week to March 10 was 52.7 per 100,000 population, the same as on Sunday and slightly lower than the national average of 58.7.
The rolling rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area was 45.1 , while it was 70.3 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area.