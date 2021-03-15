MORE flowers have been laid in York today in memory of Sarah Everard, both outside the Minster and on a city stray.
Daffodils were under a post on Walmgate Stray, near the University of York where Sarah's father works, which already carries the graffiti message: "Destroy the patriarchy, not the planet."
A message left with the flowers states: "Sarah E. We care for you. Justice & equality for all women."
Another poster left with flowers on the steps of the Minster stated: "In honour of Sarah and in solidarity with all people who face gendered violence."
Women began leaving floral tributes at the cathedral after a vigil on Saturday evening, held following the death of the 33-year-old York woman who disappeared while walking home in south London earlier this month.