SCORES of protesters demonstrated in York city centre today against new legislation which they claimed would inhibit the right to protest.
The demo opposing the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill was organised in St Helens Square by Kill The Bill York.
Demonstrators wore masks and socially distanced as a series of speakers denounced the bill as a ‘fascist’ measure which would destroy democracy.
The demo started at 5pm and no police officers had arrived on the scene by 5.30pm, other than one who drove past in a van to boos.
A spokesperson for the demo organisers said beforehand that precautions would be taken to keep people safe, by writing a risk assessment, asking people to wear masks and distance, and by bringing hand sanitizer and anti bac wipes for any equipment used.
They claimed: “Having seen the violence perpetuated by the police over the last few days it is absolutely obscene that they get any more power and completely detrimental to any progressive social movement. This bill fundamentally goes against our right to protest and therefore to our democracy.”
The Home Office has insisted its proposals will respect human rights, including the right to protest.
