Having watched the with dismay the actions of the police at the peaceful vigil in Clapham Common in remembrance of Sarah Everard I wish to voice my concerns over the proposed new legislation in reference to ‘strengthening police powers to tackle non-violent protests.’
I believe the Metropolitan Police demonstrated on Saturday night that any additional power in this regard would be detrimental to the confidence the public have in the British police.
Mrs LG Martin, Bishopthorpe, York
Holding a vigil during a pandemic was wrong
The great majority of the public are rightly saddened by Sarah Everard’s death.
But what does breaking the law by gathering in crowds achieve? Absolutely nothing.
The High Court backed the government rules and, like all right minded people, thought it was wrong to gather and risk spreading a virus.
Politicians from the left have jumped on the bandwagon calling for senior police officers in London to be sacked and basically criticising people whose jobs they have never done and couldn’t do.
To anyone who after the event says it should have been done differently - we do not all have hindsight or a crystal ball and it’s easy to criticise from a distance.
Name and address supplied
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment