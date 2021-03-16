My heart goes out to the family of Sarah Everard.
No parents should have to suffer such tragedy and pain.
From the photographs, Sarah comes over as a beautiful and radiant woman in the prime of her life who has been taken away from her family and friends.
I think the outrage that the public feel has resonated with the everyday problems faced by women in our society that needs to be addressed.
The peaceful vigil on Saturday at Clapham Common reflects the anger at this horrific crime which, sadly, seems to have been badly mishandled by the Met police.
Our thoughts go out to Sarah’s family in this heartbreaking time.
Keith Massey, Bishopthorpe, York