Sarah was denied the right to a safe walk home The City of York has been celebrating and commemorating 110 years since the inaugural International Women’s Day.
And yet, even as we acknowledge the achievements and challenges women and girls face, we are appalled and saddened that Sarah Everard was denied the right to a safe, simple walk home, and denied the basic expectation she would arrive there safely.
Sarah is not the only woman killed that week, nor the week before, and will surely be joined by others.
Violence against women and girls is horribly consistent. And yet pervasive everyday sexism touches every female: from catcalls, to unwelcome advances, inappropriate touching, to threats of violence, to stalking. Domestic violence. Lower pay. Lowered expectations.
It is from these roots of everyday sexism that the ultimate violence stems. And that is the source: the roots that must be pulled.
Rose Drew,
On behalf of the Organising Committee for York International Women’s Week,
The Groves, York
