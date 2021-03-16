THESE dogs have been enjoying extra walks this month for a good cause.

Sophie Stockton from Wheldrake has been fundraising for charity Dementia UK.

And Sophie, who runs 4 Paws pet services, has had some help from her four-legged friends.

The group had already passed their goal of walking more than 100km (just over 62 miles) within the first two weeks of March.

"We thought we would reach our goal early so now we will just keep going to see how far we can walk and how much we can raise for charity," Sophie, 27, said.

"We have drummed up a bit of support as well because we have been stopped by a few people who have seen me and the 'dog squad'.

"Dementia UK is a charity that is close to my heart, and my family's hearts, because we have family members who are directly affected by dementia.

"We also have customers whose loved ones have been quite badly affected by dementia.

"It's a cruel illness."

Sophie signed up to the charity's virtual March dog walking challenge to do her bit to support the organisation.

She has been chronicling the team's progress with pictures posted to Facebook and dressing the pups in charity bandanas to raise awareness of the charity.

Ten-year-old Jack Russell Patch has even been scouted as a model for the organisation, after the marketing team asked for permission to use the photo of Patch howling while wearing the Dementia UK bandana.

"We're really happy to get involved," Sophie added.

"My customers have been helping with the fundraising as I think it's touched quite a few of their hearts.

"And the dogs have loved it - they always enjoy extra walks."

You can still sign up for the virtual fundraising challenge by visiting dementiauk.org/get-involved/events-and-fundraising/find-your-event/walking-and-trekking/march-dog-walking-challenge.