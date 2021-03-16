A YORK-based development agency has won recognition for its digital success.
Netsells has scooped the Large Dev Agency of the Year title at the UK Dev Awards which celebrate excellence across websites, apps, CMS systems, and coding, recognising the agencies, teams and individuals achieving success in the technology sector.
This year’s awards were brought to audiences as a live virtual event.
Netsells which has doubled in size each year since 2014 also made the shortlist for App of the Year in partnership with client YourParkingSpace.
The agency specialises in the development of websites and web platforms, alongside app development and API development. Clients include Hiscox, Trainline and Warburtons.
Bethan Vincent, marketing director, said: “Taking home the Large Dev Team of the year title is a huge testament to the team’s growth and the calibre of talent here at Netsells.
"The resilience shown across our business over the past 12 months has been exceptional and we can’t be more proud of how the team has pulled together and continued to deliver above and beyond for clients.”
Netsells was founded in Scarborough by Brannan Coady and Sam Jordan, and moved to new headquarters in York in 2014.
