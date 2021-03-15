A POPULAR restaurant chain is set to reopen its York eatery next month as the national lockdown restrictions ease.
From April 12 Turtle Bay in Little Stonegate is set to open outside, serving Caribbean soul food and tropical cocktails on its ‘Beachfront’ and bookings are now open.
While sun-soaked holidays are still off the agenda the venue is going al fresco offering an outdoor dining experience.
Turtle Bay fans can look forward to a tropical take on that long-awaited catch up with friends visitors can also opt for a more casual experience and just enjoy a few drinks from the restaurant’s rum cocktail menu.
Cocktail highlights include the Reggae Rum Punch (Ve, Wray & Nephew, strawberry, grenadine, lime, pineapple & bitters), Koko Kolada (Ve, Koko Kanu, dark rum, pineapple juice & coconut milk), and the Side Chick Martini (White rum, passion fruit, vanilla, orange juice & prosecco shot).
While indoor areas at Turtle Bay restaurant remain closed, spaces are limited and reservations are required.