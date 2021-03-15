A MAN'S body was found by emergency services in a churchyard.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called after a body was found in a churchyard in Skipton at about 1pm yesterday (March 14).
The force say they were alerted by the ambulance service that a man was not breathing at Holy Trinity Churchyard in Skipton.
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended and a man in his mid-40s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be prepared for the coroner for an inquest at a later date."
