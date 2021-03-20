I have written in this column about how we should be able to manage our own hair, make-up, and self-care routines without the need for trips to beauty salons.
However, I am starting to change my mind on the hair front. It’s partly because I am starting to feel like a ‘mutton dressed as lamb’ woman over 50 with long tresses, but my husband is looking more and more like a well-known serial killer. My daughters picked up on it the other day, and thought it was very funny. Not so for me, when I have to share a bed with him every night.
