A YORK-based company has been working tirelessly to ensure NHS vaccination sites run smoothly with the latest technology.

The efforts of Cellhire, working with mobile network operator O2, have enabled patient records at more than 1,600 NHS sites to be updated remotely and in real time.

Both companies have been working around the clock, including over the Christmas and New Year period, to deliver the connectivity and technical hardware solution required by each site.

The solution allows many devices such as laptops and tablets to connect by utilising the latest WiFi technology.

This support means the NHS is able to deliver a large-scale vaccination programme without significantly impacting on other key services.

Matt Bennett, who is managing director of York-headquartered Cellhire UK, said: “Covid-19 has been the single greatest public health emergency in the history of the NHS and it’s a great honour for Cellhire to be part of the backbone of the vaccine programme.

“The solutions that we are providing will help in managing the vaccination of millions of people as quickly as possible.

“The ability Cellhire has to deliver multi-network secure mobile data, quickly and at scale, is thanks to its strong global network partnerships and its robust and resilient team.”

The technical solution being provided consists of state-of-the-art Peplink mobile routers, with high-speed secure mobile data.

This combination is ideal for the rapid deployment and remote visibility of devices.

It includes a smart remote management application that ensures the solution is correctly configured and ready for use, automatically, the first time and every time by any user.

The routers are equipped with the ability to switch to a failover network if the primary network is unavailable.

Cellhire is a leading global service provider of mobile communications, providing a proven, robust and secure way for users to be connected regardless of their location.

Founded in York in 1987, Cellhire is a specialist global service provider.

The group which now has offices in the UK, USA, France, Germany and Japan partners with network operators to provide short and long-term mobile communication services to leading companies worldwide.