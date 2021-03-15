A SCHOOL in North Yorkshire is getting ready to run Covid-safe holiday camps.

Queen Ethelburga’s private school at Thorpe Underwood between York and Harrogate is kicking off with two Easter Holiday Camps running from March 29 – 1 April 1 and April 6-9 this year.

Chris Simpson, Head of Camp QE, said: “We’re delighted that we’re able to get Camp QE up and running again in time for the Easter Holidays this year.

“Our multi-activity day camp offers a competitively priced, action-packed programme for children of all ages.

“Camp QE is the perfect opportunity for children to get back to the fun and adventures of socialising with their peers and offers a complete package for working parents looking at childcare over the school holiday periods.

“We are focused on making sure this is our best camp yet and would love to welcome some old and new faces to our Camp QE community.”

The camps are for children aged five – 13 years and the price for a four-day week is £200 per child or £55 per day, with sibling discount available.

They run from 9am to 4pm and free wraparound care is available, from 8am – 5.30pm. Included in the price as well is a hot lunch and snacks.

Parents can email campqe@qe.org to register an interest.

As The Press reported at the time, a Jeff Smith took over from Steven Jandrell as principal of Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate from August last year.

The school has future camps planned, subject to national restriction, later in the year with Spy Week from June 1 – June 4 and Cartoon Week from June 28 – July 2 among others