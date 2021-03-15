A MAJOR recruitment drive is underway ahead of the opening of a new hotel in York.

A team of staff is needed for the new 150-bedroom Malmaison York which has transforme the Yorkshire House in Rougier Street, and is expected to open in April.

The vacancies include a number of chef roles, including a head chef and sushi chef, as well as a barista, Starbucks Assistant Manager, receptionist, accounts assistant and stock controller.

An assistant bar manager is also needed for the hotel's rooftop bar which will boast views across the city including York Minster, as well as a meeting and events manager.

The roles are being advertised on the Malmaison website.

The Press has teamed up with Job Centre Plus in York to highlight roles and opportunities available in York.

Other vacancies include a shift worker to replenish stock at B & M at Clifton Moor York; a process worker inventory at Portakabin York, ideal for someone with good numeracy and literacy skills and experience within a manufacturing/construction industry.

Meanwhile, Wilf Ward in Acomb needs a support worker to support up to three people who love laughter, fun, the theatre, concerts and arts and crafts.

Other roles on offer in York include a showroom advisor at organisation B & Q York; a sales adviser at Barratt Developments plc; a warehouse and deliveries team member at Community Furniture Store in York, and a bus cleaner for Cordant Cleaning, York;

For school leavers considering their career options, a vacancy has arisen for an operation delivery apprenticeship at Animal and Plant Health Agency, at Kings Pool, York.

Depending on which team the successful candidate is placed within, he or she could be answering questions about animal welfare and health, or supporting the safe import/export of live animals and plants. GCSE or equivalent English and Maths (Grade 1 - 9) are desirable.