An Aldi supermarket in York is set to reopen with a fresh new look this week.

The chain's store in Fulford Road will open its doors to customers again on Thursday, March 18, at 8am.

Bosses say the store, which has 860 square metres of retail space, will now have a more customer-focused layout, allowing customers to find products more easily.

They say the transformation is part of Aldi’s £500 million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

Aldi store manager Stacey Stump said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

“Customers will notice a few small changes throughout the store to align with social distancing guidelines, ensuring we keep our community safe, and we thank you for the co-operation in ensuring the safety of both our colleagues and customers."

The store employs 25 people, and the refurbishment will create additional job opportunities, says Aldi.

Bosses say the new layout has been created to make shopping easier for York customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers, they add.

The store, which has 112 car parking spaces, will be open: Monday to Saturday, 8am-10pm, and Sunday, 10am-4pm.