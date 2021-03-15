A MOTORBIKE and tools were stolen in a break-in.
North Yorkshire Police say the raid happened in Calf Close in Haxby between 10.30pm on Sunday, February 21 and 7.30am on Monday, February 22 when the locks were broken on a residential garage and a Vespa motorbike was stolen, together with a Dewalt drill and electric screwdriver with charger.
Police have only now released information about the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have information about the burglary or who may have seen any of the items for sale to get in touch with them.
Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Adam Shire. You can also email adam.shire@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210064376
