POLICE are hunting a wanted man.
North Yorkshire Police are hunting 25-year-old Mitchell Johnson who is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault in Scarborough and for breaching his bail conditions.
A police spokesman said: "Despite repeated attempts by officers to locate Johnson he remains at large and North Yorkshire Police is now asking for the public’s help as part of their enquiries.
"Officers believe he could be in the Scarborough area but he also has links with West Yorkshire If you have seen him or have any info about where he is please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting 12210075019.
"You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers."
