TWO nurses faces are set to take centre stage in a new mural being painted on a York bridge close to the city’s hospital.

Beverley artist Emma Garness has been specially commissioned by Network Rail to improve the look of several footbridges in York beset by graffiti.

Her latest project on the railway bridge in Clifton sees a male and female nurse surrounded by medicinal plants including foxgloves and willow.

Emma was hard at work throughout the weekend and the project is expected to take her several more days to complete, weather depending.

Her work can already be seen elsewhere in York brightening up Love Lane footbridge in Holgate. The artwork there includes detailed mallard ducks, representing the local area and nearby nature reserve, Hob Moor.

Chris Goodwin from Newtwork Rail maintains the area around the railway and responds to any issues, whilst making sure train services can run safely and reliably.

Chris said: “Network Rail is determined to tackle graffiti on and near the railway, but unfortunately it’s an ongoing problem. We have spent valuable time covering graffiti on these bridges, only to have to return when the area is targeted again.

“There have been so many positive comments from people in the community already and I can’t wait to see the work completed at Hospital Bridge.”

If you see someone spraying graffiti on the railway, please report it to the British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016. You can also call Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41.

Back in May last year The Press reported there were calls from Clifton councillors Margaret Wells and Danny Myers for the footbridge that provides access to York Hospital to be upgraded.

They said that the time has come to bring the bridge into the modern age and to make it accessible to cyclists and wheelchair and pushchair users.