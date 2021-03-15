NORTH Yorkshire police have confirmed that no enforcement action has been taken against anyone who attended Saturday night's candlelit 'vigil for Sarah' outside York Minster.
Police say between 150-200 people turned up for the 6pm vigil, even though it had officially been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers allowed people to lay flowers whilst ensuring that the gathering took place in a safe and lawful way.
"No enforcement action was taken against anyone in attendance and most people had left the area by around 6.30pm."
Sarah's tragic death in London had 'deeply saddened everyone at North Yorkshire Police', the spokesperson added.
“Our thoughts are with Sarah’s loved ones at this very sad time.”
Saturday night's event was officially cancelled but Reclaim These Streets York, which had planned it, said that it could not stop people from choosing to walk past the Minster in the evening if they wanted to and complied with Covid regulations.
Yesterday, York Central MP Rachael Maskell stressed her support for women's right to protest.
The vigil had been all about paying respect to Sarah and raising awareness about issues of concern to women, she said.
"Women must never be silenced," she told The Press.
The morning after the vigil, the steps of York Minster were covered with floral tributes to Sarah.
