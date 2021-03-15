A man who ran a stately home made famous in two major TV series has appeared in court charged with child sex offences.
Simon Howard, 65, who used to run Castle Howard, appeared by videolink at York Crown Court accused of indecent assault and incitement to commit an act of gross indecency against a girl aged under 14.
Howard managed his family’s stately home, which featured in Brideshead Revisited and the Netflix show Bridgerton, for more than 30 years.
The court heard on Monday that a provisional trial date has been set for October 18.
Howard, who appeared alongside his solicitor on the videolink during the brief hearing, did not enter a plea and spoke only to confirm his name.
At a previous hearing at York Magistrates’ Court, Howard, who now lives near Malton, North Yorkshire, indicated that he would enter not guilty pleas to both counts.
A family statement released in January said Howard strongly denies the charges.
It read: “Simon Howard’s whole family are shocked by these allegations and are fully supportive of SH’s confidence that he is innocent of all charges – which he denies in the strongest possible terms.”
In a statement, the Castle Howard estate said: “Simon Howard is no longer involved with Castle Howard, having stepped down as a director and shareholder five years ago.”
A further hearing is expected to be held at York Crown Court on October 8.
