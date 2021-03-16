NEW research by the University of York has revealed a possible cause of a mystery condition that leaves people paralysed.
Scientists believe they may have discovered what brings about the condition that can leave sufferers suddenly unable to walk, talk or see.
It’s hoped the study - led by the University of York and Hull York Medical School and supported by Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust - will pave the way for new treatments for Conversion disorder, which affects around 800,000 people in the UK alone.
The condition, also known as functional neurological disorder (FND), causes symptoms that would appear neurological but doctors can’t find an injury or physical condition to explain them.
The findings suggest the disorder could be caused by a low grade inflammation that influences the process by which the instructions in our DNA are converted into a product, such as a protein.
Professor Christina van der Feltz-Cornelis, from the Department of Health Sciences at the University of York, who is leading the study, said: “This is a very difficult condition for people to live with and one which is often overlooked because the medical profession doesn’t have the answers.”