POLICE have issued a witness appeal after a man was left unconscious with facial injuries.

North Yorkshire Police say the man was crossing Falsgrave Road near Sainsbury’s in Scarborough when the incident happened.

They say that a vehicle may have been involved but the man has no recollection of what happened.

A police spokesman said: "It is possible that he sustained the injuries after his head hit the pedestrian railings on the traffic island, knocking himself unconscious.

"The man – who is in his 20s, around 5ft 11ins tall and is slim – was treated in hospital for multiple injuries on his face.

"The incident happened at about 9.10am on Wednesday (March 10).

"Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who had a close miss with a pedestrian in the area to come forward.

"They are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the incident."

Please contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, select option 2 and ask for Stephen Bannister.

You can also email PC Bannister at Stephen.Bannister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Please quote reference 12210075046 when sharing information.