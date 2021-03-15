CHARITIES and individuals in York who partnered with Rotary York Ainsty members in mitigating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been presented with special Citations of Merit.
Rotary York Ainsty (RYA)said the citations reflected their work and dedication in a multitude of differing projects in the York area.
The citations read:"‘In appreciation of the outstanding work in mitigating the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic through exemplary community-supporting activities, thus demonstrating that fellowship, leadership and service can make York and district a better and safer place to live and work."
Organisations and individuals receiving the award were: Changing Lives (shared housing) team, Changing Lives (Union Terrace) team, City of York Housing Services, Home Start York team, Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, KYRA Women’s Project, Refugee Action, York, Charles Malarkey & EIP team, SASH Nightstop, Door 84 Centre for Youth, Groves Nurseries, Tang Hall Community Centre, Adam Raffell & the York Foodbank, York Mind + Holly BIlton, RYA Face Mask Project: Romy Dunn; Ania Hughes; Michelle Joinson; Sue Blackbird; Trish Stott; Beryl Little; Joan Jenkins.
