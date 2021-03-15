TRIBUTES have been paid to one of the region's most passionate advocates who has stepped down from the helm of York & North Yorkshire LEP.

David Kerfoot has spent 10 years as a board member, serving the last three years as LEP chairman. He stood down at his final board meeting today, Monday.

During his time as chair, David has seen the York & North Yorkshire LEP deliver more than £220m of investment into the region, including more than £115m on capital projects and £105m of skills and business support programmes.

He has been praised for his leadership, vision and commitment.

James Farrar, LEP chief operating officer, said working with David had been a huge privilege.

"David is an authentic leader and what he wants for our region is for the LEP to deliver real impact on the ground, locally, and make a positive difference.

"His absolute commitment to ensuring our performance as a LEP has seen us deliver £220m of Local Growth Fund and European funded investment over the last five years, on time and on budget.

“David has championed our region, ensuring that as a vastly rural place, with distinctions of the North Yorkshire coastline and the unique city of York, our region’s opportunities are recognised and valued.

"Under David’s leadership, we have developed a clear vision for North Yorkshire as a greener, fairer, stronger place with a pivotal role in ensuring the whole of north reach their carbon negative ambitions.

“From all of our board members and staff, we offer David our sincere gratitude for the time and commitment he has given to the region and to our team here at the York & North Yorkshire LEP.”

David thanked partners in his farewell message to partners, saying: “Our LEP has always been proud to be on the ground, working locally, building strong relationships and really getting to grips with the diverse range of places on our patch.

"Whether delivering capital investment, skills programmes and business support or developing strategic approaches that can reshape our economy, every, single thing that we have achieved over the years has been as a product of great partnerships.

“This last year our partnerships have gone from strength to strength.

"Your resilience and commitment to our region has been awe-inspiring. I cannot thank you enough for the hours upon hours that have gone into your response to the pandemic and your commitment to reshape for our on-going recovery and reshaping of the economy.”

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “David has been a dedicated champion of York and the wider region, having worked to support major schemes in the city, such as York Central and the development of the Guildhall, as well as acting as ambassador for the city on the regional and national stage.

“David has always understood the unique identity of York and the potential for the city to drive inclusive, clean growth across the region, and that is why he leaves a fitting and lasting legacy. We thank him for his dedicated service and wish him well for the future.”

David's successor is Helen Simpson who will take up her role of chair from Monday, March 22.