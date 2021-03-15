A FLOCK of sheep and lambs had a lucky escape after a barn fire.
North Yorkshrie Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 5.45pm yesterday (March 14) to reports of a fire in barn in Camblesforth near Selby.
Crews from Selby along with one from Snaith attended.
A spokesman for the service said: "The barn contained livestock including sheep and lambs which were rescued.
"Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the barn. The cuase is a heat lamp that had fallen on to straw."
