The number of coronavirus cases in York has risen slightly in the latest figures from Gov.uk.
In the seven days to March 9, York recorded 111 cases of coronavirus - up 6 on the day before.
The figures mean York has a rolling Covid infection rate of 52.7/ 100,000 - very slightly below the national average.
Infection rates continue to vary widely across the city.
New Earswick, with a total of eight cases and a rolling infection rate of 139.1/ 100,000, currently has the highest rate of infection in Yorky. It is followed by Strensall and Woodthorpe & Acomb Park.
But several areas of the city remain white, indicating that they have fewer than three cases.
You can check out how your area of York is doing here