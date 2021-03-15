York council leader Keith Aspden has welcomed an announcement that 1,000 civil service jobs are to move from London to Scotland as the 'start of a process' that he hopes will see more government posts relocated to York.

He says he will 'continue to make the case' for a central Government civil service hub to be established at York Central.

Ministers have announced that 500 Cabinet Office posts will be moving to Glasgow in the next few years, while more than 500 Foreign Office jobs will move to the FO's existing base in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the move would 'co-locate the engine room of the UK Government in Scotland', while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the relocated jobs would ensure the civil service 'represents all parts of the UK'.

Responding to the announcement, Cllr Aspden told The Press: "We welcome the news that a programme of civil service jobs moving from London has started.

"The Government has confirmed it will continue this process, including assessing options for a wide range of departments and civil service jobs. This process must continue to happen and in greater numbers if ministers are genuine about levelling up the North.

“York Central is one of the most important and attractive regeneration sites in the country. Work continues positively with the Government and the York Central Partnership, as the site is well placed to be home to a Government hub.

"We have been making this case to Government and with site clearance works underway, real progress is being made on the 42 hectare site.

“I will continue to make this case and call on the Government to back York by working together with the council to create jobs, drive inclusive growth and develop a new sustainable community in the heart of the city.”

Council deputy leader Andy D'Agorne added that York was ideally located half way between London and Scotland, and so offered the Government a 'great opportunity for decentralisation'.

The DEFRA offices in York had proved that not all civil service jobs needed to be based in London, he said.

York MP Rachael Maskell said 'high quality' civil servicfe jobs could make a huge difference to York Central.