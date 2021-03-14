A flood warning is in place for the River Ouse at Naburn.
"River levels are high in response to rainfall over the last few days," the Environment Agency said. "Flooding of properties, gardens, roads and paths is possible."
Water levels at the York Viking Recorder on the River Ouse are at 2.9m, though they are falling slowly.
"At Naburn, the current level is 2.57m upstream of the weir and will remain high throughout the day," The Environment Agency said. "Recent rainfall will keep levels high and tides are building to mini-springs peaking on Monday.
"Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."
Flood alerts are also in place for the lower River Ouse between Naburn Lock and Selby and for the upper River Ouse near Poppleton and Skelton.