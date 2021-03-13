THE number of Covid cases has increased slightly in several areas of York, according to the latest figures from Gov.uk - even though in York as a whole new cases are down.
In Woodthorpe and Acomb Park, there were six new cases in the seven days to March 8, bringing the total in the area to 11.
Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood saw a rise of 3 cases, bringing the total to 6, while Rawcliffe saw an increase of two cases, up to 4, and Wigginton a similar increase.
Strensall saw the largest rise in cases, up 8 to 13, while in New Earswick there were 7 new cases, bringing the total in that part of York to 9.
Huntington, Heworth South, Clifton North and York city centre also saw small rises.
But there was a fall in cases in several areas of York, including South Bank, Fulford Road and Tang Hall. Several areas of the city are still coloured white, indicating that there are three or fewer cases in that area.
Overall, there were eight fewer cases in York, which had 108 cases altogether. York now has a rolling Covid infection rate of 51.3/ 100,000 - very slightly above the national average.
You can see for yourself how your area of York is doing here