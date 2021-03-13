York people who want to pay tribute to York woman Sarah Everard are being urged to post a picture of a lit candle at 9.30pm tonight with the hashtag #ReclaimTheseStreets.
The invitation comes after Reclaim These Streets York decided to call off the vigil for Sarah that was to be held outside York Minster at 6pm this evening because of Covid regulations.
A spokesperson for Reclaim These Streets York said: "We will be asking people to post a picture of a lit candle at 9:30pm tonight with the hashtag #ReclaimTheseStreets - and any other thoughts, reflections or tributes they'd like to make to Sarah Everard and all who experience gendered violence on our streets."
Earlier, the organisation said it would also be hosting an online vigil for Sarah within the next week.
"This will have a series of important speakers and will commemorate the life of Sarah Everard and others who have been the victims of violence on Britain's streets," the organisation said.
