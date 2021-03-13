THE York primary school that Sarah Everard attended as a little girl has paid tribute to her as 'the most perfect pupil you could ever wish for in a school'.
In a letter that went out to parents and school staff, Lord Deramore's Primary School headteacher James Rourke said: "Sarah will always be remembered fondly by all those who knew and taught her here at Lord Deramore's.
"My predecessor, Sheena Powley, has described her as a very intelligent, mature girl who was gorgeous inside and out. The most perfect pupil you could ever wish for in a school.
"Many members of our school community - pupils, staff and families, both past and present - knew Sarah personally.
"We would especially like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Sarah's family."
Sarah went missing on March 3 after leaving a friend's home in the Clapham area of London to walk the two-and-a-half miles home.
She was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 4.
A body discovered on March 10 in a wooded area of Ashford, Kent, has been formally identified as Sarah.