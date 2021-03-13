There have been no Covid-related deaths at York Hospitals Trust for a fourth day running.
The latest NHS England data shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust since the pandemic began a year ago remains at 580.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
Across England as a whole, a further 118 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in the latest reported figures, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,185 since the pandemic began.