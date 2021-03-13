POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Harrogate after one of the motorists drove off without leaving details.
The incident happened at about 7.40am on March 10 at the junction of Wetherby Road and Masham Close in Harrogate. It involved a blue BMW and a black Peugeot 206/207 and happened when a van signalled for the BMW to pull out of a junction. No-one was injured.
The driver of the BMW pulled over at Eleanor Drive waiting for the Peugeot driver to exchange details. The Peugeot driver left the scene.
"We are asking for the registration of the Peugeot and/or any dash cam footage of the incident," a spoksperson for North Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alastair Graham-Merrett.
You can also email alastair.graham-merrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-10032021-0055