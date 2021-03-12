This is the moment the Metropolitan Police revealed that Wayne Couzens had been charged with Sarah Everard's murder.

Serving police constable Couzens, 48, was charged on Friday evening with kidnapping and killing the marketing executive, from York, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Speaking outside Scotland Yard on Friday evening, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said the force's thoughts remained with Ms Everard's family.

He said: “The investigation continues of course supported by hundreds of officers from across the Met as well as colleagues in Kent Police.

“I would also like to thank at this stage all members of the public who have come forward with information or support for the investigation and would use this opportunity to encourage anyone who thinks they might have useful information to give to get in contact with us.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said Couzens was being “monitored by officers” when he sustained a second head injury in 48 hours.

The spokesman said: “The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment to a head injury sustained while in custody in a cell on Friday, March 12.

“He was being monitored by officers and received immediate first aid.

“He was discharged the same day and returned to custody.”

Couzens joined the force in 2018, having reportedly transferred from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, where he was deployed at Dungeness – one of the country’s most sensitive nuclear sites.

Couzens served in the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

The armed unit is responsible for guarding the Parliamentary estate, including Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster, as well as embassies in London.

Couzens’ main job was uniformed patrol of diplomatic premises, according to the Met, who said he was not on duty at the time of 33-year-old Ms Everard’s disappearance.

He lives in Deal, Kent, with his wife and their two children.

According to reports, Couzens previously worked at his family’s garage in Dover, until it closed down after 48 years.

His brother, who also worked for the business, had already left to pursue a career in policing.

Couzens reportedly also worked in Kent as a special constable and was a member of the Army Reserve, serving in the 3rd battalion, the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, for two years from 2002.