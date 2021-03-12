A YORK funeral director has created a new window display to mark Mother's Day and spring - and look ahead to Easter.
The window at Hayley Owen's premises in Boroughbridge Road features flowers and flower pots, ducks, bunnies, scarecrows and crows.
Hayley said: "Mother's Day is a special day, although for many people who've lost their mums it can be a difficult time, and it might be particularly difficult this year.
"But it's also spring, and Easter is on the horizon; there are things to enjoy and look forward to. It's designed, as ever, to make people smile," she added, thanking florist Kathrine Armstrong Bisson of Fleuradamo for designing the display.