A ‘RECLAIM These Streets’ vigil for Sarah Everard which was planned for York Minster tomorrow evening looks to have been abandoned – after campaigners in London failed in a court bid to win permission to hold a demonstration.

The ‘York Vigil for Sarah Everard and for all women who feel threatened on our streets,’ had been due to take place outside the Minster at 6pm tomorrow (Saturday).

But organisers of a similar vigil on Clapham Common in London failed in a bid to ensure theirs could go ahead without breaching Covid restrictions and risking hefty fines by the Metropolitan Police.

Reclaim These Streets York said in a statement this afternoon, prior to the London ruling, that it was planning to hold both an in person event and a virtual event, and “whether it will be one or the other will depend on the decision of the court case”.

It said that should it have gone ahead in light of the court judgement, it would have:

1) Encouraged everyone to wear masks

2) Asked everyone to socially distance

3) Looked at chalking out spacing to ensure distance

4) Provided anti-bac wipes and sanitiser for anyone using equipment such as megaphones

5) Made announcements to remind everyone of distancing

It said: “To clarify, this is not a gathering but a vigil, to commemorate Sarah’s life and bring awareness to issues which all women face, often on a daily basis and often ignored.

“We are extremely aware of the risk of Covid-19, but are doing everything we can to both mitigate this risk and provide a space where we can collectively grieve.”

It added: “A decision taken by the court to rule against the vigils taking place, will be a decision taken against women to assert their rights and a decision to silence us.”

The Press has asked the group for confirmation that the vigil will now be virtual only, and for details of how it will be conducted.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson “completely understands the strength of feeling” around Sarah Everard’s disappearance but urged people to abide by the coronavirus restrictions.

North Yorkshire Police declined to comment. A Minster spokesperson encouraged everyone to seek out the online vigils to express their support for Sarah and her family but also to express their feelings about violence against women.

Mr Justice Holgate, in his High Court ruling, said it would not be “appropriate for the court” to make the declaration sought regarding the right to gather for protest under coronavirus restrictions. The judge concluded: “I decline to grant the interim relief sought. But I hope that, in this judgment, I have clarified the application of the law in so far as it is appropriate for me to do so at this stage.”