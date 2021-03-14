A TIPI tent bar and restaurant is set to return to York for summer - and Christmas.

Thor's Sól Ást bar could be put up in the grounds of the Principal Hotel from June 18, with space for up to 250 customers and creating 60 jobs.

Under the plans, the tent will be in place until August 31 2021, when it will be removed. It will return between November 10 and December 31.

A statement says: "We feel that once Covid restrictions are lifted some behaviours and attitudes will have been changed permanently, namely a desire for table service, a hesitancy to return to packed venues, a new desire for access to outdoor venues, and a desire to enjoy the amenities of the Principal gardens.

"In 2021 we propose to return to the site to offer a venue that meets those needs."

A planning application says the gardens are an "underused space".

It says Thor's is working with councils to promote pop-up venues as part of plans to recover from the pandemic, adding: "We are now working with local authorities to re-design event spaces in city centres, for post-Covid city centre growth.

"We believe that events spaces and temporary, unique experiences will be pivotal to city centre regeneration and the rebirth of the high street, offering experiences beyond retail to stimulate economic and cultural growth and recovery."

The plans include letters of support from the hotel, York Business Improvement District and Eboracum security.

They add: "This temporary commercial development will contribute to the city's vitality and Principal York's role as a strategic keystone hospitality and accommodation provider in York, attracting and hosting visitors."

The venue would open from 11am to 11pm, but a report detailing trading hours from the site in previous years reveals it is busiest between 6pm and 9pm.

View the planning application at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 21/00519/FUL.