MORE landlords could see their properties inspected by the council under new proposals.
City of York Council is looking to extend its licensing scheme for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) to include those where three or more people from different households – for example students – are living.
The council says the scheme improves standards and creates a level-playing field for landlords, as they must all reach a set standard.
A 10 week consultation is set to be launched on whether the scheme should be extended to include around 2,000 of these smaller properties of three or more households in areas of the city with the worst standards, identified as Hull Road, Guildhall, Clifton, Fishergate, Heworth, Micklegate, Osbaldwick and Derwent; and Fulford and Heslington. The move could see landlords receive training in property management.
Cllr Denise Craghill said: “While the vast majority of landlords in York are reputable and want to offer good quality homes which are safe, this proposal seeks to provide a level playing field, ensuring that all HMOs are well maintained and managed, helping to keep tenants safe and that there are not negative impacts on neighbouring properties.”
A decision will be made at a council meeting on Thursday.
