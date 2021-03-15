AGE UK is set to close its shop and offices in York’s Walmgate - but the charity is planning to move straight into alternative, fully accessible city centre premises.

It also has long-term plans to create a day centre in the city, where people with additional care needs could attend activities and events, and a range of services could be offered to older people.

Chief executive officer Jennifer Allott said the Walmgate shop, and the offices above it, would be open as usual through the sale and her plan was to ensure continuity throughout. “We’ll potentially have an overlap as we transfer services and the city centre shop,” she said.

She said Age UK was selling the Grade II* Listed Building building because, although it served its purposes in the 1980s when it was bought, the charity had since developed a lot and it no longer met its needs.

“The board of trustees first considered selling 23 years ago, when a strategic review made that recommendation, so it has been on the to-do list for a long time!” she said. “This year marks the 50th anniversary of Age UK York and it is time for us to find a location which works for the next 50 years.

“We deliver vital services for older people from the office, including advice and information and our wills service.

“The offices are not accessible to anyone with mobility problems and as the building is 2* listed, we are unable to install a lift or modify the building. The trustees believe it’s important all older people can access our services. We are also unable to accommodate all our staff in the office space after significant expansion of our services.”

She said long term plans for a day centre were at the scoping stage and Age UK would love to work with other organisations to offer a range of services.

Andrew Hedley, of agents Blacks Property Consultants Ltd, said the Walmgate property was a former house dating back to about 1700. “Given the host of period features that have been retained in the building and assuming relevant local authority approvals being given, it is felt that a new owner may look to see a return to residential use once again.”