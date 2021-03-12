THE future use of an iconic swing bridge has been decided.

A trial to make Whitby Swing Bridge traffic-free on weekends and bank holidays has been agreed to improve safety for residents and visitors ahead of what promises to be a busy summer season.

Today, (Friday, March 12), North Yorkshire County Council’s Director of Business and Environmental Services, Karl Battersby, in consultation with the Executive Member for Access, Cllr Don Mackenzie, approved a proposal to prohibit vehicles between 10.30am and 4pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays throughout the year.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “With visitors to Whitby increasing each year and the prospect of a staycation boom this summer, we want to be on the front foot. In recent years, we have had to close the Swing Bridge to traffic at incredibly busy times. This trial strives to find a balance between allowing traffic over the bridge and the needs of pedestrians at peak times. However, I would stress that this is a trial and it will be reviewed before any decision about its permanence.”

The trial will begin in April under an experimental traffic order that allows the public to comment during the first six months. The experiment could run for up to 18 months, with the earliest date for a review likely to be around December 2021. During the trial, highways teams will monitor the situation and, if necessary, make alterations to respond to changes in demand.

Previously, it was proposed to close the swing bridge to vehicles seven days a week, but feedback from a public consultation last year showed there were public transport issues, which would require more time to be investigated, and so beginning the experiment with reduced hours was the preferred option.

In 2019 and previous years, congestion during summer weekends and special events resulted in the bridge’s temporary closure, highlighting the issue of narrow footways. In 2020, under measures introduced partly to tackle the spread of coronavirus, a multiagency task group decided to close the bridge to traffic from 10.30am to 6pm every weekend until October. Pier Road was also closed to all but essential access every day.

County Councillor Joe Plant, who represents Whitby Streonshalh, said: “In recent years, the huge number of visitors to the town on summer weekends and events forced us to act, and the issue has been magnified due to social distancing.

“I support the trial, as I would like to test the effect of any restrictions in the winter months before making this permanent. I’m pleased that the bridge will remain open on weekdays as it is a vital link for buses and taxis.

“At the meeting, I asked officers to revisit whether it is practical and affordable to extend the Whitby park and ride service into the winter months, and if it can, that installing new low-level lighting on the site be looked into.

“Now that this decision has been taken, it is paramount for all of us to work together to find a permanent solution.”

Cllr Plant’s recommendation concerning the park and ride was agreed.

Some members of the public attended the online meeting and were given the opportunity to make statements and ask questions, which were answered by officers.

The existing daily March to September restrictions on St Ann’s Staith, Pier Road, Haggersgate and Khyber Pass will be extended to year-round and all vehicles will be prohibited on Grape Lane between 10.30am and 4pm, year round.

Whitby Town Deal Board has secured £400,000 of fast-track Government funding to pay for the infrastructure needed to carry out the trial, which will be implemented by the County Council’s highways team.

Signs will advise of the trial and redirect traffic approaching the town centre, replacing the temporary signage currently used for closures.