A NATIONAL supermarket chain has revealed that it will close one of it's York stores later this year.
Sainsbury's has announced today that it will be closing the Local store in Beckfield Lane in Acomb.
A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said: "We have updated colleagues on the difficult decision to close our Beckfield Lane Local later this year.
"Colleagues will have the opportunity to redeploy to other roles in the area and customers can continue to shop with us at our nearby Blossom Street Local.
"We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we’re supporting them in any way we can."
The news comes after the chain opened a new store in Davygate in the former French Connection store, which is creating 30 new jobs. Read more on this here.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment