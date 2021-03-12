YORK'S weekly Covid case rate has increased slightly over the last 24 hours, taking it back above the 50 mark.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by four to 52.2 cases per 100,000 population. But, this remains below the UK national average at 59.4 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that eight more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,037.
In North Yorkshire the rate has also increased very slightly by one to 40 cases per 100,000 population. A further 62 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,553.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased to 70.6 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 54 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 6,609 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,248,286.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment