A MAJOR pub operator with outlets across York says it will reopen 38 of its managed pubs outdoors in Yorkshire from April 12.
Greene King sees the move as an important first step towards the goal of normal trading by June, under the government’s roadmap to lifting restrictions.
The company's pubs in York include the Windmill Inn, Blossom Street, the Golden Lion, Lendal Cellars, Ye Olde Starre Inne, Ainsty, Flying Legends, Quakerwood and Pear Tree Farm along with Loch Fyne restaurant.
Of them, only Quakerwood in Acomb will reopen outdoors from April 12.
Greene King chief executive Nick Mackenzie said: “It’s great that we can finally open outdoor areas in some of our pubs after such a long period of lockdown and we can’t wait to start welcoming our customers back, safely.
“Sadly, we can only open around a third of our estate in April where we have outdoor space that will work and have a chance of being viable, but we know the vital role pubs play in communities and feel it’s important to open as many as we can to help people get back together once again.
“We look forward to May when we can open many more of our pubs, and the all-important return to normality in June when the restrictions are fully removed, and we can start to rebuild our businesses. Until then, we all have our fingers crossed for sunshine and warm temperatures in April.”
