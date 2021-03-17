POTHOLES in York are costing taxpayers up to almost £850,000 to fix - but some councils in England are spending TEN times more to fix holes in the road.

These are the findings from a Freedom of Information blitz on local authorities by car insurance comparison site GoCompare.

It found that some 39,810 potholes were reported each year in the UK - a number that is constantly rising.

York ranks midway in the league table of 29 local authorities for spending on potholes.

York, with a population of around 210,00, spent £845,176 over the past year, according to GoCompare, but that is less than a tenth of what top spending local authorities are forking out on pothole repairs.

Potholes in Shipton Street - photographed on Thursday March 11

Leading the league table is Maidstone, with a population of almost 172,00, which spent £10.5m, closely followed by Newquay, with a population of 22,000, handing over just over £9.5m.

However, York is among the fastest local authorities to fix potholes too. While York reported 1,438 potholes between 2018-20, the city averaged just 6.6 days between report and repair of potholes, behind Scotland with an average of 1.9 days.

Liverpool took the longest with an average of 191 days.

The report by GoCompare, reveals which UK cities and regions have the most potholes by using Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, sent to 67 councils, to reveal the biggest offenders.

In all, UK councils spent more than £99 million a year on fixing potholes.

Here are the rankings:

1 Maidstone £10,500,000.00

2 Newquay £9,567,858.00

3 Wolverhampton £7,474,720.00

4 Bath £6,636,510.00

5 Swindon £6,629,377.16

6 Nottingham £3,744,000.00

7 Manchester £3,576,795.78

8 Plymouth £2,895,072.00

9 Liverpool £1,894,041.08

10 Newcastle £1,884,564.31

11 Bradford £1,735,000.00

12 Salford £1,324,191.00

13 Glasgow £944,862.00

14 Middlesbrough £850,000.00

15 York £845,176.00

16 Blackpool £559,687.00

17 Stoke-on-Trent £405,295.58

18 Norwich £400,000.00

19 Leicester £396,980.00

20 Coventry £377,162.00

21 Sutton £300,006.00

22 City of London £300,000.00

23 Wakefield £243,470.86

24 Brighton £235,318.71

25 Rotherham £128,736.15

26 Sunderland £127,437.00

27 Bristol £110,800.00

28 Waltham £39,224.75

29 Stockport £7,703.00

Last month, The Press reported how emergency repairs were being carried out to York’s roads after a winter of heavy rain, floods, snow and freezing temperatures had taken its toll on the surfaces.

Pothole in Kent Street York - photographed last month

Potholes and cracking of the surface had developed on several key routes, including Cemetery Road, Kent Street and Low Ousegate.

A council spokesman said that Kent Street and Cemetery Road had been identified for drainage repairs and resurfacing.

Bill Manby, Head of Highways and Fleet at City of York Council, told The Press: “Recent severe weather has caused extra potholes, and the combination of freezing temperatures, heavy rain and floods is a challenging combination for our roads.”

He said the council did not record data on the exact number of potholes, using the measures “number of tickets, number of areas and by square meterage” instead. He said there were currently 270 ‘tickets’ for 1,400 ‘areas’ covering 2895.75 ‘meterage’.

He added if readers noticed a pothole, they could report it via: york.gov.uk/ReportRoadsPavementsPotholes

A spokesperson for GoCompare said: "UK drivers can choose to claim for pothole damage on their car insurance but can also claim from the council, or authority, responsible for maintaining the road where the pothole damage occurred."

