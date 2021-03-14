A YORK community group have been forging ahead throughout the pandemic to try and make a difference where they can.

Despite ongoing coronavirus restrictions Minster Lions have continued working with homeless charity Carecent helping them cater for those less well off.

Ian Pybus from Minster Lions said: “Carecent send us a weekly shopping list and we buy the items which we have been delivering to them since September. It means we can help them to continue doing their vital work in the community.”

Meanwhile another of their larger projects has been helping Lord Deramore’s Primary School in Heslington.

The Lions have donated £5,000 for their Forest School to help them purchase a greenhouse and other equipment.

Mr Pybus said: “We also liaised with a local contractor to donate 20 tonnes of topsoil which has saved them a considerable amount of money. This is an ongoing project which we will be working with over the next year.

“The city of York may have lost York Lions but be assured that Minster Lions are still serving our communities and would welcome any new members and enquires of how we may be of assistance.

“We are also discussing with a further York school to assist in funding equipment for a sensory room.”

As The Press reported last week, the Lions recently ensured Danesgate Community School in Fulford received a £2,000 donation to buy 12 Chromebooks to help support students with their home learning, online lessons and for those pupils still attending the school throughout the third national coronavirus lockdown.