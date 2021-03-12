POLICE investigating the tragic death of 15 year-old Josh Reeson from York have arrested another individual in connection with the incident.

The 18 year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A Drugs. He has been release on conditional bail.

Josh Reeson was taken to York hospital by ambulance in the early hours of Sunday September 27 last year, where he died later that day after having taken illegal drugs.

Josh and his friend left an address on Fulford Road around 3.10-3.15am and from there they walked down Fulford Road towards town, they then double back slightly and went down Broadway West.

The two boys then walked back on to Fulford Road, where they met a female friend near to the junction of Maple Grove.

It is at this point, on the junction of Fulford Road and Maple Grove that Josh became ill. A relative of Josh’s friend called the ambulance and stayed with him until it arrived.

A 15 year old girl, two 16 year old boys, a 17 year old boy, an 18 year old man, a 33 year old woman and 37 year old man who have all been arrested in connection with the incident, remain on conditional bail.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15 remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to CID York. Or email CIDYork@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0888 555 111.

Please quote reference number: 12200169915 when passing on any information.