PLANS for a new 300-home development directly next to the new LNER Community Stadium have been submitted.

The scheme, off New Lane in Huntington, has been drawn up by Barratt and David Wilson Homes and has already attracted an objection from a neighbour.

The developers say that a lack of progress on City of York Council’s local plan - which will determine where housing and businesses can be built as well as deciding which land is green belt - has driven them to press ahead with the planning application.

Under the plans 90 of the homes would be classed as affordable housing, almost a third of the development.

The 11.5 hectare site is proposed as green belt in the council’s draft local plan - but the plan has been delayed with the council only recently submitting further green belt documents. The green belt areas are yet to be confirmed by government planning inspectors.

The housing development would see footpaths created between New Lane and the stadium complex. Remains of a Roman practice camp on the stadium side of the site would be surrounded by a 40 metre-wide buffer of open space.

A neighbour, objecting to the plans, raised worries about infrastructure, such as roads and GP surgeries, coping with extra residents and said: “ I worry that very little consideration has been given to the nearby residents of the area enjoying a ‘right to quiet’ life, especially after years of the developments after the stadium and Vangarde developments.”

Peter Morris, development director from Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “This is a truly sustainable site that is close to transport links and local facilities and there continues to be a lack of new homes in York, with a particular need for affordable homes across the city.

“The recent correspondence from the council and the inspectors does not give us confidence that the local plan will move forward in the near future, and there are still serious questions about the fundamentals of the evidence behind the plan. The inspectors continue to cast doubt on the soundness of the plan and may still ask the council to consider withdrawing it altogether.

“Because of this, there is still no certainty that the local plan will succeed and that’s why we are pressing ahead with this application now.”

The council has now agreed a timetable with the local plan inspectors to submit documents.

View the plans at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 21/00305/OUTM.