A NEW 190-home coastal holiday village in North Yorkshire has taken another step forward.

Residential property consultancy Hendersons have been appointed to market Raithwaite Village, a new development of luxury holiday homes near Whitby.

Already 12 properties, worth a total of £6 million, have been reserved or sold since the 98-acre development was launched last month.

Raithwaite Village, which is being developed by Maritime Capital, comprises an exclusive collection of sustainable lodges, cottages and coastal villas in the sought-after area of Sandsend.

Planning has been approved for 190 homes, which will be developed in four phases and completed over a four-year period. The stellar development will include a village square, featuring hosting Parisian style cafés, artisan shops, a bakery, and galleries that showcase the very best of Yorkshire artistic talent.

Nick Henderson, owner and managing director of Whitby-based Hendersons, said: “It is fantastic to be working alongside Maritime Capital to market these outstanding holiday homes and the uptake has been phenomenal.

“This interest has led to the sale of 12 of the cottages, villas and lodges, each with their own distinctive architectural style, which form Phase One. In total, Phase One comprises three coastal villas, four woodland lodges and 14 individual cottages, all with easy access to Sandsend beach.

“We have sold all the two and three-bedroom villas, which range from £695,000 to £800,000; all four of the £495,000 three-bedroom lodges with spectacular sea views; and five of the cottages, which range from £350,000 for a one-bedroom to £465,000 for a two-bedroom. We have been rushed off our feet.

“The sheer quality of Raithwaite Village, set in the most gorgeous of surroundings, provides a great opportunity to live close to North Yorkshire’s beautiful and dramatic coastline. It will be a village in the finest sense of the term, with beautifully built houses in a seaside community with the five-star Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel on the doorstep."

Toby Hunter, CEO of Maritime Capital, said: "We are delighted to appoint Hendersons of Whitby to represent Raithwaite Village as Nick and his team know the local market incredibly well, and most importantly, are all very professional, efficient and friendly to deal with."