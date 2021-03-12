AS PAEDOPHILE John Anthony Whitehead starts his 17-year sentence for abusing young children, North Yorkshire Police stressed it is never too late for sex abuse victims to come forward.

Whitehead, now 79, of Kexby Avenue, off Hull Road, York, committed his crimes against four small children decades ago. One of them told police at the time, but Whitehead was not charged.

Detective Inspector Jackie Smart, of York CID, said: “The bravery of these victims cannot be overestimated, nor can the impact the abuse has had on their lives.

“They have stuck with what was a long and difficult investigation over the past three years to see Whitehead brought to justice.

“Nothing can take away the effect the abuse had on their lives and the distress it has caused them over the years.

“But I hope the sentence handed out to Whitehead brings some closure for them and that they can now put it behind them knowing that he is now behind bars for the terrible abuse he inflicted on them.

“The first victim to come forward did so after seeing a newspaper article about another jailed sex offender and a comment from North Yorkshire Police that it is never too late to report sexual abuse.

“That is absolutely the case, and I hope other victims of abuse who are reading this are reassured by this and that they do come forward and report what has happened to them.”